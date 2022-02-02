Danfoss India, the Indian arm of the Danish company of the same name, has expressed happiness with the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that the government is coming up with a protocol to facilitate smooth operations of Energy Service Companies (ESCO), to reduce emissions from buildings.

Danfoss manufactures an assortment of electronic components that go into air conditioners, cold chains, chillers, etc. Its products would be used by ESCOs.

In a reaction to the Budget, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, said, “By enabling capacity building and energy audits, performance contracts, common measurement and verification protocols, this service helps in imbibing energy savings as a core value in industries across India.’

“By providing major financial allocations to energy efficiency and data centres the path towards clean energy storage is clearer than ever. We hope that Budget 2022 acts as a guiding force to lead our government’s ‘India@100’ initiatives,” he said.

Purushothaman also welcomed the 35.4 per cent increase in capital expenditure, which he says would create more infrastructure and have a “huge multiplier effect” on the economy.

The Budget has also given the much-needed impetus to India’s agriculture and education sector with measures such as 2.37 lakh crore direct MSP payment to farmers, DESH stack, One Class One Channel. By promoting chemical – free natural farming, industries can now lead the way in boosting sustainable productivity and increased income of farmers, Purushothaman said.