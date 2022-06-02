Digital payments in India projected to reach $10 trillion by 2026: study

India’s digital payments market is at an inflection point and is likely to grow more than threefold from the current $3 trillion to $10 trillion by 2026, according to a report by Phonepe Pulse and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Non-cash contributions constitute nearly 65 per cent of all payments, wherein two out of the three transactions will be digital in the next five years as opposed to two out of five transactions today. Merchant payments will emerge as the most powerful driver of this growth, outpacing person-to-person fund transfers, said the report.

The digital payments ecosystem has been positively disrupted by the entry of multiple new players with diverse offerings driving digital payments adoption at scale.

Among end users, the leading global and Indian fintech players have been the key drivers of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) adoption in India, aided by buildout of a large QR-code based merchant acceptance network, and further supported by user-friendly interfaces, innovative offerings and an open API ecosystem, the report said.

Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy, and Investor Relations, PhonePe, said, “UPI has supercharged India’s transition to non-cash payments. The growth of UPI transaction volumes indicates that the digital payments has truly gained ubiquitous acceptance across the country.”

While Tier 1-2 cities have witnessed high acceptance of digital payments, penetration in Tier 3-6 cities show a headroom for growth. The next wave of growth will come from Tier 3-6 locations, he added.

The report also lists the levers for further growth of digital payments in India as simplified customer onboarding, continued push for consumer awareness, expanding merchant acceptance, merchants getting greater access to credit, infrastructure upgrades and the setting up of a financial services marketplace driving growth in underpenetrated regions.