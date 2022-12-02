The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating three directors of M/s Bluemax Capital Solutions and two others after taking them into custody on November 18, on charges of fleecing public under the pretext of investing their money in trading of forex, commodities and gold for higher returns. Through this modus operandi, the ED alleged, the accused persons managed to siphon off ₹108 crore public money.

ED’s Madurai Sub Zonal Office arrested R Aravinth, S Gopalakrishnan, S Bharathraj, the three Directors of M/s. Bluemax Capital Solutions , and their Tuticorin-based associate J Amarnath, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A special court granted them 12 days of custody in the money laundering case, which culminated out of multiple FIRs registered by the Tamil Nadu State Police against M/s. Bluemax Capital Solutions , its directors and others for two years since 2020.

Complaints lodged

General public had lodged complaints that they were cheated, which put together came to ₹108 crore, by M/s. Bluemax Capital Solutions in the guise of investing their money in trading of forex, commodities, gold, etc. for promised higher returns, the ED said in a statement.

Investigation revealed, pointed out the agency, the directors of the company had created a website with features that falsely showed real time forex trading with the investors’ money. The company’s modus operandi was that once a person would invest money, they would be provided with an account. The company’s website was designed in such a way that when a person logged into his/her account, it would show statements falsely depicting real time forex trading being done regularly in the accounts.

“The website was designed to mislead investors by falsely depicting genuine trading in forex, commodities through trading charts, etc., which duped the investors into thinking that their money was being indeed invested in trading and fictitious account statement with profit and loss was provided monthly,” the ED alleged.

False hacking

In October 2019, the directors had deliberately staged a false hacking of their company server and thereafter informed the investors that their money was lost in trading, the agency remarked. They had then made token repayments of part money to a few investors leaving others high and dry.

ED probe showed that in reality, the investor’s money was not invested in any of the trading activities as promised and that the five arrested accused persons, had diverted a sizeable portion of the investor’s money through various business entities. They invested it in new businesses in their names or their wive’s names and also invested in crypto currencies clandestinely, the ED narrated.

It was also seen, stated the ED, that all the three directors have together started companies and bank accounts in the name of M/s. Bluemax Global in offshore locations mainly in UAE, Hong Kong, Belize and UK and stashed money in them. Moreover, they had also started various businesses and opened bank accounts in their names and in the names of other unrelated persons in foreign countries to cheat in the similar fashion.