The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets amounting to ₹77.28 crore belonging to Archon Engicon Ltd, one of its directors–Chandrashekhar Balkrushna Panchal, and others for cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of ₹265.64 crore.

The ED initiated investigations against Archon Engicon, a turnkey service provider for power transmission registered at Ahemdabad, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The probe began after ED took over two cases that CBI’s Economic Offence Wing in Mumbai had registered against the entities and accomplices under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Defaulted in repayment

It’s alleged that Archon Engicon had defaulted in repaying loans to State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and other consortium banks in a fraudulent manner, which led to an undue loss of ₹265.64 crore to them.

The agency’s investigation revealed that the said company was availing various loan facilities from SBI and another consortium of banks, and had diverted the funds to various entities and personal accounts of the company directors, said the ED.

“Now, ED has traced and attached immovable property worth ₹77.28 crore held in the names of M/s Archon Engicon and other related persons,” the agency pointed out.