flybig teams up with IRCTC for air ticket booking

Passengers can book air tickets for flybig, a scheduled commuter airline, on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)‘s mobile and web platforms.

This partnership with flybig is an initiative to make travel partners more accessible to diverse parts of India that have recently been connected to the rest of the country.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, CMD, flybig said this partnership with IRCTC will allow the passengers to book their travel tickets to flybig’s northeast destinations seamlessly without hassle through the IRCTC portal online for both its individual and corporate travellers.

Last mile connectivity

“It is a step forward from ‘Rail miles to Air miles’ – underlining flybig’s philosophy and aspiration to connect every farthest airport location, providing last-mile connectivity options to those locations hitherto unconnected even by Rail – at the most affordable fares and catalyzing the growth of state and regional economic market opportunities.”

“It is my strong belief that every new destination connected by flybig will not only enhance air accessibility and boost tourism across destinations but also open new vistas of the economic opportunity of untapped demographic landscapes of India. “Furthermore, I do believe that this facility will augment the movement of Indian security forces – Armed & Para Military forces to various critical sectors in the northeastern states.” Capt. Mandavia added.

Indian Railways Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) is pleased to have joined hands and signed an agreement with flybig, a new-age regional scheduled commuter airline operating in the North East. IRCTC enters into such agreements from time to time in order to boost domestic tourism and facilitate ease of booking and air connectivity access to even the remote area of North East under the Government of India's flagship scheme, 'DEKHO APNA DESH.'

Enhance capacity

flybig launched its services in the North East in the second week of May 2021. Currently, it operates across 4 states and 8 destinations including Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lilabari, Rupsi -all in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, and Passighat & Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh. flybig has operated one ATR 72-500 and Two ATR 72-600 aircraft. It also plans to bring in two Bombardier Q400 transport aircrafts on wet-lease into its fleet to further enhance capacity and add further routes

flybig sees itself as an industry partner to the Government of India in its endeavor to provide air connectivity under the UDAN scheme, with the primary goal of increasing air route access to Tier II and Tier III cities and towns, as well as making air travel more affordable, thereby acting as a catalyst to promote and broaden economic development, greater economic inclusiveness, boost employment and livelihood generation, and thus enhance development.