Civil Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a new variant of Hindustan 228-201 LW aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) .

According to HAL, the new variant falling in the sub-5,700 kg aircraft category will have the capacity to carry 19 passengers with maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg and will reduce operational costs . The aircraft developed by the PSU comes with several other operational benefits and would require reduced training requirements for pilots.

“This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with commercial pilot licence to fly the aircraft, enhance availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost,” the HAL said in a statement.

The new variant will result in reduced training requirement for flying and ground crew, including aircraft maintenance engineers, it added. The defence PSU also has approval for 6,200 kg AUW with 19 passenger capability.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit