Two days after Torrent Investments won the e-auction for the resolution of Reliance Capital with its bid of ₹8,640 crore, its sole competitor Hinduja Group has submitted a revised bid, offering a net present value of ₹9,000 crore, sources told businessline.

The CoC (committee of creditors) of RCap now has both the plans, which will be examined based on factors such as share of SRs (security receipts), upfront cash portion, tenure of the resolution plan, coupon or rate of return, and additional comforts provided by the bidders. The CoC will next meet on January 3.

New bid next week

“The details are under study and a decision on the new bid will only be taken by next week or so,” said an industry participant with knowledge of the matter.

Under the e-auction, IndusInd International Holdings — part of the Hinduja Group — had submitted a bid of ₹8,110 crore. The other two entities to submit binding bids, Cosmea Financial and Piramal Capital combine, and US-based Oaktree Capital, did not participate in the e-auction.

Base price ₹6,500 cr

The base price for the e-auction was set at ₹6,500 crore. This was higher than Cosmea-Piramal’s binding bid of ₹5,231 crore, which was eventually withdrawn a day ahead of the e-auction. The liability of Piramal Capital was limited only to Reliance General Insurance.