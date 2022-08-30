India fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats, says defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reiterated, at a time when the stand off with China is far from over, that India is now a “strong, confident and self-reliant nation” and “fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats and challenges”.

Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said, “India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of foreign land, but if anyone tries to cast an evil eye, we will give a befitting reply.”

Superior military prowess

The minister assured the nation that the armed forces are deployed with full readiness to protect people from anti-India elements. Trying to make a distinction on defence preparedness between pre-2014 and post-2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the Defence Minister said, “It is the result of the last eight years that India is no longer weak. We clarified our stand on terrorism when our armed forces, displaying tremendous might, carried out surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. It was proof that India's military prowess is no less than that of any country.”

Singh in his speech also pointed out the efforts taken by the government under Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, saying that defence exports worth about ₹900 crore eight years ago have now grown to around ₹13,000 crore. A target of defence exports worth ₹2.75 lakh croreby 2047 has been set, he said while exhibiting confidence that India will achieve the objective.

To promote self-reliance in defence, he mentioned that his ministry issued three positive indigenisation lists of 310 items and earmarked 68 per cent of capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in Union Budget 2022-23. Besides that, the minister pointed out that the foreign companies are being encouraged to manufacture in India.