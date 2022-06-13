India to have hypersonic missile in 5 to 6 years, says BrahMos Aerospace CEO

India is capable of making a hypersonic missile and will have its own version in five to six years, said Atul Rane, BrahMos Aerospace CEO and MD.

The announcement comes months after China tested its own hypersonic missile. Such weapons can travel five to seven times faster than that of sound. The US, too, is jostling to develop the hypersonic missile, which will empower nations with unmatched attack reach.

“BrahMos Aerospace is capable of making hypersonic missiles. In five to six years, we will be able to have our first hypersonic missile by BrahMos,” said Atul Rane at a function to mark the commencement of ‘Silver Jubilee Year’ celebration (1998-2023) of BrahMos.

The project, however, appears to be running behind schedule, as it was expected to be ready for test by 2017. The missiles will be developed in three variants, which can be launched from ground, airborne and from sea. BrahMos currently manufactures supersonic cruise missiles, which have a range of 290 kilometers.

A joint venture between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, it has been able to produce top-quality and powerful modern precision weapons.