Indigo servers down across India; delays reported

Indigo on Monday said that its servers were down across the country which could impact its service. This comes even as many passengers took to Twitter to complain about delays on Indigo counters at various airports.

" Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap," Indigo said in a statement on Twitter.

#6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 4, 2019

On Sunday, couple of Indigo flights along with others were delayed in Delhi as well. However, this was due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. Passengers were advised to "keep extra travel time in hand while traveling to the airport."

A Twitter user, Hukkam tweeted, "@BLRAirport swamped with mammoth passenger queues as @IndiGo6E systems face a nationwide failure."

Another passenger Namrata D'souza, Tweeted, "@IndiGo6E Your servers are down but then don't even get people seated behind the counter for manual check-in. How does one stand in this mess when one is claustrophobic?"

Anil Tiwari said that it was imperative for him to take that flight, however, he had been waiting in the queue for the past hour. "@IndiGo6E what to do we are standing in queue from last 45 minutes... Pls do something I have to take 11.30 flight 6E957."