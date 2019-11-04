Indigo servers down across India; delays reported

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Indigo on Monday said that its servers were down across the country which could impact its service. This comes even as many passengers took to Twitter to complain about delays on Indigo counters at various airports.
" Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap," Indigo said in a statement on Twitter.
On Sunday, couple of Indigo flights along with others were delayed in Delhi as well. However, this was due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. Passengers were advised to "keep extra travel time in hand while traveling to the airport."
A Twitter user, Hukkam tweeted, "@BLRAirport swamped with mammoth passenger queues as @IndiGo6E systems face a nationwide failure."
Another passenger Namrata D'souza, Tweeted, "@IndiGo6E Your servers are down but then don't even get people seated behind the counter for manual check-in. How does one stand in this mess when one is claustrophobic?"
Anil Tiwari said that it was imperative for him to take that flight, however, he had been waiting in the queue for the past hour. "@IndiGo6E what to do we are standing in queue from last 45 minutes... Pls do something I have to take 11.30 flight 6E957."
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism