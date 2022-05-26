Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary hiked by 43% to ₹71 crore 

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s total compensation had increased 43 per cent to ₹71 crore in FY22, according to the annual report. His salary has hiked from ₹49.68 crore to ₹71.02 crore.

During the financial year, he was paid ₹52.33 crore for exercising 2,29,792 restricted stock units (RSUs) under the 2015 plan and 1,48,434 RSUs under the 2019 plan. It also included a base salary of ₹5.6 crore and a retiral benefit of ₹38 lakh

The report listed various key factors that were considered in revision of remuneration. It said, “under Salil’s leadership the Company’s Total Shareholder Return (TSR) was an 314 per cent, the highest among peers and was well above the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of benchmark indices of NIFTY at 77 per cent and S&P 500 at 117 per cent.”

The market capitalisation increased during his tenure by ₹5,77,000 crore. In comparison, during the preceding four-year period, prior to Salil’s appointment, the company’s TSR was 30 per cent compared to the peers’ median TSR of 47 per cent, it added.

Under Parekh’s leadership, the company’s revenue grew grew from ₹70,522 crore to ₹1,21,641 crore, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent and the profit increased from ₹16,029 crore to ₹22,110 crore, the report further said.

Parekh was recently reappointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director by the Infosys board for five more years, till March 31, 2027.