Karnataka invites US companies to invest in the state

Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani visited the United States to attract investments and extend a formal invitation to companies to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4 in Bengaluru Palace.

The Minister along with his team presented the state’s industry-friendly policies and showcased Karnataka as an ideal destination for US manufacturing companies. He highlighted investment opportunities and the potential in Karnataka while participating in an interaction “Investment Opportunities in Karnataka” in San Fransisco.

The state delegation comprised Nirani, EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries; and Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna. They met representatives of many companies as part of the international roadshow for the Global Investors Meet.

Nirani met several companies—Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Azure, Amazon, Apple, Boeing, Honeywell, Nike, Stanley Black and Decker, Caterpillar and Collin’s Aerospace—among others. He invited them to invest in the state, and urged those companies that already have a presence to increase their investments in the state.

The minister participated in an industry interaction meeting along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in San Francisco. The meeting was organised by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.