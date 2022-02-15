Kolkata bench of NCLT allows group insolvency for Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance

The Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed group insolvency proceedings for Srei Equipment Finance and Srei Infrastructure Finance.

According to sources aware of the matter, lenders to both the entities can now proceed with expressions of interest. The NCLT order is yet to be uploaded on the website.

The Kolkata bench of NCLT had, on October 8, gave its approval to start insolvency proceedings against the two companies after the Reserve Bank of India filed insolvency applications against the two companies.

Governance concerns

Citing governance concerns and defaults by the two NBFCs in meeting their various payment obligations, the RBI on October 4 superseded their boards and appointed Rajneesh Sharma, former chief general manager, Bank of Baroda, as the Administrator of the companies. The central bank also constituted a three-member Advisory Committee to assist the administrator in discharge of his duties.

An e-mail sent to RBI appointed administrator did not elicit a response.

The total debt of the Srei group is estimated to be close to ₹35,000 crore. The RBI-appointed administrator has admitted claims of around ₹31,868 crore of the total claims received of around ₹34,223 crore from financial creditors to Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

Of the total claims of around ₹149 crore from operational creditors, the administrator has admitted claims amounting to ₹73 crore while the remaining (₹76.20 crore) is under verification as on November 15.

The administrator has also admitted claims to the tune of ₹257 crore from financial creditors to Srei Infrastructure Finance.