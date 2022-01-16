Making corporates fit 

Even as the third wave of Covid-19 has pushed back everyone into their cocoons, fitness tech company GOQii has launched ‘The GOQii Corporate Challenge’, an inter-corporate fitness event that aims to help employees inculcate healthy habits.

The virtually conducted inter-corporate health & fitness extravaganza will take place over 60 days and have daily spot challenges, over 150 live virtual health & fitness sessions by health and fitness experts, a nationwide 30-Day Inter-Corporate Steps Challenge and more. At the end of it all GOQii would be giving away rewards worth over Rs 1 Crore to the winners.

According to the organizers, the 60-day event that went live on December 13, 2021 has received an overwhelming response with over 25,000 employees across 40 corporations such as IOCL, HPCL, Tata Sky, Bajaj Allianz, Dr Reddy’s, Publicis Sapient & Burger King to name a few, and many start-ups participating.

The main event, i.e the 30-Day Inter Corporate Steps Challenge will commence on January 12, 2022 and conclude on February 10, 2022.