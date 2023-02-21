Airport infrastructure addition in India is just the tip of the iceberg. Even as pilot and cabin crew acquisition continues to be a constraint, the Indian aviation industry has a huge potential. In the context of Air India’s consolidation and expansion plans, Praveen Iyer, COO of Akasa Air, said that he is not concerned about competition because consolidation continues to be good for the aviation industry. Excerpts:

Q What is your outlook for FY24 for the Indian aviation industry?

It’s very strong because when the industry goes through a tough year, the subsequent three to four years are exceptional because people travel and consolidation also happens. By the end of this year, the industry will be at 3,150-3,200 flights a day, which is close to pre-Covid levels.

So, while the demand will be there, the capacity is still lesser. Hence, from a company perspective, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 are going to be strong years. We didn’t script it that way, we expected a certain capacity gap for other incumbents, but it is a good story for us in general. So, Akasa is just addressing the need gap not adding to the capacity of pre-Covid levels. The actual capacity growth will come after four years.

Q Amid the growth, do you see a good time to get another investor on board?

The difference between us and other airlines is that there is a lot of baggage because of Covid. We are well-capitalised, and are ready to place another order in the latter half of this year or early next year. So, from our perspective, we are cushioned.

Q By May, you will be eligible for international operations. Can you shed some light on what is the company’s plan for the international segment?

Paperwork for international operations is a long-drawn process of about six months. We intend to have an international presence by the end of this year or early next year. We are on track for it. It will be in a five and half-hour range, from the middle east to western Europe to the far east.

The international market is facing a lot of capacity crunch, and not all city pairs have opened up. So, we will look at where we stand from the demand-supply gap, and take a decision along with bilateral and traffic rights.

Q You said you have to fight for every aircraft you get, but you are ramping up quickly. It seems like a strategy to ramp up fast and spread your risks so that competition does not hit you like it has hit other carriers in the past. Is that correct?

The Civil Aviation Minister highlighted that this industry is going to go from 200 million passengers to 400 million passengers. Akasa would ramp up at about the same time when we reach our 72 aircraft. The industry has 700 aircraft, which means it needs to make room for other 600 aircraft, of which, we represent only 12 per cent, so I don’t see a constraint. Besides, enough and more infrastructure is being created to ensure that more and more aircraft can be inducted. It also creates a cost structure. So, I would say we are at the tip of the iceberg as a country.

Q Why didn’t you opt for leasing from GIFT city?

The concept is brilliant. However, the lifespan of an aircraft is about 20-25 years. When it is leased within this country, which is usually 7-10 years, it’s fine, but after that there is a life of an aircraft, so for a leasing company it may be difficult, too. There seems to be no answer to that because there is a significant tax element that comes in and the answer is not clear. So, till the time that doesn’t get addressed, we really won’t see it take off as much as it should.

Q Will the consolidated Air India and its expansion plan be a challenge for Akasa?

It will be good for the industry. Consolidation is very good for the industry. We are not worried about what will happen when they merge because it will happen over five years, and by then the market would have doubled and over 500 aircraft will be placed, so there is enough and more room for everyone. Only 3.5 per cent of the Indian population has travelled by air, so there is enough scope for everyone.

Q Globally, a maximum of three airlines dominate the industry, while others continue to exist. Is Akasa aiming for the sweet spot of the third position in the next 3-5 years?

We are not eying for any spots. Our only intent is to build an airline that is built for the common man. We want to make air travel affordable. We are not in a rat race.

Q As markets open up, potential candidates are finding jobs in international carriers, too. Is it difficult to find trained employees?