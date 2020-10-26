New Articles

Reading the fineprint

Annapurani V | Updated on October 26, 2020 Published on October 26, 2020

With digital news platforms picking up pace over the last few years, print media has been growing at a sombre rate, in circulation as well as advertising revenue. The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the woes with the lockdown hurting growth further. But a turnaround is projected in FY22.

 

 

