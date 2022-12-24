All travellers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to show a negative Covid certificate, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, as India stepped up action following reports of increase in infections across some of these Asian counties.

The total count of daily cases in India is still low with just 183 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Travel restrictions have not yet been announced, while there continues to be no direct flights between India and China still. Passengers from these countries would be put under quarantine if they show any symptoms or test positive, the Minister further added.

This apart, some two per cent odd international passengers/arrivals will be randomly tested. Mandaviya had, on Friday, hinted at more restrictions coming in view of increased infections globally.

The Air Suvidha forms filing to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from these countries.

Guidelines to States

Meanwhile, a fresh set of six-point advisory has been sent to the States to face any Covid emergency amid rising cases in the neighbourhood.

India has reported a some four-odd cases of the BF.7 strain that’s been the dominant variant in China. The government’s latest advisory on medical oxygen management says PSA (pressure swing absorption) plants or oxygen plants are to be kept fully functional and regular mock drills should be done to check them.

It also asks States to ensure availability of liquid medical oxygen in health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling.

So far States were asked to step up on ensuring that samples are sent daily for genome sequencing; while mock drills at hospitals to check for infrastructure preparedness will begin Tuesday onwards.