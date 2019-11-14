New Articles

Rupee rises 13 paise vs dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

The rupee, on Thursday, clocked its first gain after five sessions, closing 13 paise higher at 71.96 against the US dollar in line with domestic equities.

A day after plunging below the psychological 72-level in over two months, the domestic currency opened on a positive note. As forex market participants weighed a range of macroeconomic factors posing challenges, the currency turned volatile traded in the range of 71.85 to 72.24 to the US dollar.

It finally settled at 72.93, showing a gain of 15 paise over its previous close. Meanwhile, stronger US currency against its key rivals and surging crude oil prices, capped the rupee’s gains to some extent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.01 per cent to 98.38.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was down 0.18 per cent at 6.52 per cent.

 

 

