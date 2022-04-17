Russia-Ukraine war, change-of-guard in Pakistan to be discussed at Army Commanders’ conference

Instability in neighbouring countries, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other operational and critical issues will come up for deliberations during the Army Commanders’ Conference starting Monday.

According to Defence Ministry sources, Change of guard in Pakistan, the serious crisis in Sri Lanka, and its implications for India will be discussed by top generals at the apex level biannual event to be held in the national capital.

The assessment of any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, in addition to discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, and induction of niche technology is also scheduled, according to an official statement from the defence ministry.

India is upgrading its logistics and infrastructure along the border, but it must still keep up the pace with China. On Sunday, Konchok Stanzin, the Councillor of Chushul in Ladakh, flagged the issue in a series of tweets.

“China has been doing rapid infrastructure development on its side of the border. After recently completing a bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed towers near its side of hot springs,” claimed Stanzin.

China, he claimed, has installed 3 mobile towers near a hot spring which is very close to the Indian territory. “Isn’t it a concern? We don’t even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities,” he stressed on the social media platform.

Chaired by Army chief General MM Naravane, the conference over five days will review the situation along the borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake an analysis of capability voids to focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans.

Proposals by regional commands, for improving work, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the army will be minutely discussed by the senior commanders.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the conference on April 21, 2022. The conference allows top leadership of the army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session.