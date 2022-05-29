Startups layoffs push talent to IT companies

Employees are shifting to Information Technology (IT) sector companies after well-funded startups sacked employees, citing a funding crunch.

Nearly 50 per cent of the employees that left startups have joined the IT ecosystem according to data shared by Han Digital, a talent consulting company. While 20 per cent of them joined IT services and big four consulting companies, 50 per cent joined product companies and the other 20 per cent joined the Global Capability Centres (GCC). “Surely this percentage will increase if we get to hear startup layoff news intensify in near future,” Saran Balasundaram, Founder and CEO, Han Digital added.

Startups had earlier wooed employees with fat pay cheques, fancy perks, and other employee benefits when the ecosystem was blooming with high valuations and funding. But now as the funding has slowed down and valuations are being affected, well-funded startups have laid-off hundreds of employees.

Recently, unicorn startups such as Cars 24, Unacademy, Meesho, Lido Learning, and Vedantu have sacked employees citing role redundancy and funding crunch. It is estimated that over 3000 employees have been laid-off across startups, in the past few months.

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies also thinks that with the recent news of layoffs by well-funded startups, candidates are seeing the startup segment with caution. “We expect this change in perception will improve joining ratio and positively impact hiring efforts of IT services companies,” said Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer of the company.

The Indian IT services companies, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Happiest Minds, and Mindtree among others have recorded high attrition rates in the past few quarters. In Q4, FY22, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro recorded attrition rates of 27.7 per cent, 17.4 per cent, and 23.8 per cent, respectively.

Further, Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of TeamLease, an HR services company said, “although this does open a talent pipeline for IT companies, startups sacking employees alone won’t help IT companies meet their talent requirement or plugin attrition.”