Top five news stories to watch out for on January 9, 2020

ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet in Kochi on Thursday. This event is organised by the State government to improve the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Kerala. The State government will showcase more than a 100 projects across nine sessions to invigorate development in State.

Muthoot Fincorp NCD issue: Muthoot Fincorp Ltd will issue of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for raising Rs 250 crore on Thursday. The funds will be used to augment the working capital and requisite onward lending. It is part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group.

Realme 5i launch: Realme Mobiles will launch the Realme 5i on January 9. The event will be streamed live on the company's social channels and official website. The smartphone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch mini-drop display, and a powerful Snapdragon processor.

Modi-NITI Aayog meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of expetrs at the NITI Aayog on January 9 and is likely to discuss the state of India's economy. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant will also attend the event.

Gunawardena in India: Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, will start his two-day visit to India on January 9. This is Gunawardena's first official visit since assuming office in November 2019. Recently, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India soon after taking reins of power in the island nation.