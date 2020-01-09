New Articles

Top five news stories to watch out for on January 9, 2020

| Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

A peek into the most important events happening in India and around the world

ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet in Kochi on Thursday. This event is organised by the State government to improve the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Kerala. The State government will showcase more than a 100 projects across nine sessions to invigorate development in State.

Muthoot Fincorp NCD issue: Muthoot Fincorp Ltd will issue of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for raising Rs 250 crore on Thursday. The funds will be used to augment the working capital and requisite onward lending. It is part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group.

Realme 5i launch: Realme Mobiles will launch the Realme 5i on January 9. The event will be streamed live on the company's social channels and official website. The smartphone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch mini-drop display, and a powerful Snapdragon processor.

Modi-NITI Aayog meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of expetrs at the NITI Aayog on January 9 and is likely to discuss the state of India's economy. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant will also attend the event.

Gunawardena in India: Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, will start his two-day visit to India on January 9. This is Gunawardena's first official visit since assuming office in November 2019. Recently, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India soon after taking reins of power in the island nation.

Published on January 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee rises 13 paise vs dollar