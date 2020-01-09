Top five news stories to watch out for on January 9, 2020

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet in Kochi on Thursday. This event is organised by the State government to improve the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Kerala. The State government will showcase more than a 100 projects across nine sessions to invigorate development in State.
Muthoot Fincorp NCD issue: Muthoot Fincorp Ltd will issue of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for raising Rs 250 crore on Thursday. The funds will be used to augment the working capital and requisite onward lending. It is part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group.
Realme 5i launch: Realme Mobiles will launch the Realme 5i on January 9. The event will be streamed live on the company's social channels and official website. The smartphone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch mini-drop display, and a powerful Snapdragon processor.
Modi-NITI Aayog meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of expetrs at the NITI Aayog on January 9 and is likely to discuss the state of India's economy. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant will also attend the event.
Gunawardena in India: Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, will start his two-day visit to India on January 9. This is Gunawardena's first official visit since assuming office in November 2019. Recently, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India soon after taking reins of power in the island nation.
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...