Pitching a “transformed Uttar Pradesh” with better governance and law and order as a major destination for global investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the guarantee to world’s prosperity lies with India.

Addressing the inaugural of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow attended by ministers, foreign delegates and industry, Modi said “the world’s prosperity lies in India’s prosperity. The guarantee to the world’s shining future lies in India’s shining future”.

Modi dwelt at length on the transformation the State underwent in the last five-six years, after the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath as chief minister took over, and how the State has acquired a new identity known for good governance, better law and order , peace and stability. “New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here”, the Prime Minister insisted. Modi stressed that initiatives for better infrastructure in UP are bearing fruit as very soon the State will have 5 international airports. Besides, a freight corridor will give the State port connectivity at Maharashtra.

Traditional to modern

Talking of the immense potential of the State, the PM noted the vibrant network of traditional and modern MSMEs that is present in the UP and gave the example of silk from Bhadohi and Varanasi which has made UP the textile hub of India. At the same time, he informed that 60 percent of India’s mobile phones along with the maximum mobile components are manufactured in Noida and one of the two defence corridors in the country is being developed in UP.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sharing his views at a parallel session on “Advantage Uttar Pradesh: Defence Corridor”’, said MoUs have been signed with more than 100 investors and an investment of ₹2,500 crore has already been made in the defence corridor. Apart from that, 550 hectares have been allocated to 30 organisations. Overall, UP has received proposals for over ₹27-lakh crore through 18,000 MoUs.

Reliance’s plan

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani gave a peep into the investment his company is contemplating to make in India. He told the gathering that ₹75,000 crore would be invested through JIO School, JIO AI Doctor to bring as he said top class education and healthcare in the BJP-ruled state. Apart from that he announced that every district and village will be connected with 5G by end of this year.

Top corporate honchos -- such as Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla -- were present at the opening day. Foreign investment too was committed at the summit - Singapore announced infusing ₹25,000 crore in the State.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit