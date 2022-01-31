UCO Bank registers 776% rise in net profit at ₹310 crore

Riding on the back of a higher income from core operations, UCO Bank has registered a steep (776 per cent) rise in net profit at ₹310 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared with ₹35 crore same period last year.

Net interest income grew by 25 per cent at ₹1763 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹1407 crore same period last year.

According to Soma Sankara Prasad, MD & CEO, UCO Bank, there has been a marked reduction in both gross and net non-performing assets and an improvement in all efficiency parameters.

“There has been a decline in gross and net NPAs, improvement in provision coverage ratio and capital adequacy ratio stands at 14.5 per cent. So all efficiency parameters indicate that bank has turned the corner and is poised for growth,” Prasad said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

On a sequential basis, gross NPA of the bank as a percentage of advances reduced to 8 per cent from 9.8 per cent during quarter ended September 30, 2021, while net NPA came down to 2.81 per cent (3.37 per cent). The total slippages during the quarter was at around ₹579 crore across all segments. The bank expects slippages to be in the tune of ₹400 crore primarily from the agriculture sector in Q4 of this fiscal.

Provision coverage ratio increased to 91.30 per cent during the period under review from 91.22 per cent same period last year.

Operating profit of the bank grew by 22 per cent at ₹1340 crore.

Total business of the bank increased to ₹3,44,321 crore as on December 31, 2021, from ₹3,19,218 crore last year, registering a growth of around 8 per cent.

The bank expects a growth of 10-12 per cent in advances during the next fiscal.

“With the third wave receding there should be scope for growth. Corporate may take some time so our focus will be on retail, agriculture and MSME sectors. We will also look at growing our non-interest income,” he said.

The bank’s scrip closed at ₹13.62, up by 1.26 per cent on the BSE on Monday.

