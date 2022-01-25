Writing instrument maker Linc Ltd forays into health & hygiene segment

Kolkata-based writing instrument maker Linc Ltd has forayed into a new vertical of health and hygiene under its mass premium brand “LINCPLUS”. The company has launched herbal handwash and herbal hand sanitizer.

The brand envisions itself to be one of the leading players in the sector of health and hygiene in the next five years.

According to Deepak Jalan, CEO & MD, Linc Ltd, there has been an upsurge in in demand for hygiene products during pandemic across all demographics as people sought to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The introduction of LINCPLUS represents our desire to improve the health and wellness of the society that is battling with the spread of this ongoing pandemic. We aim to raise standards of health and wellness by innovating world-class products that are affordable,” Jalan said in a press statement.