1 in 3 Indian professionals optimistic about personal finances ahead of the festival season: LinkedIn

India’s overall workforce confidence is on the rise ahead of the festive season as professionals get optimistic about their personal finances according to the latest Workforce Confidence Index from LinkedIn.
LinkedIn has released the 16th edition of its Workforce Confidence Index based on the survey responses of 2,022 professionals for the weeks of October 5 - November 1.
According to the report, 1 in 3 (30 per cent) Indian professionals are expecting a rise in their earned income.
Apart from this, 35 per cent of professionals are also expecting their personal spending as the festival season approaches, while 33 per cent are expecting a rise in recurring debt payments.
Millennials and Gen X are more optimistic about the increase in their earned income. As per the report, 2 in 5 Gen X (40 per cent) and Millennial (41 per cent) professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to rise in the next six months.
While looking at the workforce confidence in professionals based on industries, professionals from the Media & Communications industry have taken a significant leap in workforce confidence. However, the overall workforce confidence in industry professionals still remains low as compared to industries such as Manufacturing, Software & IT and Finance.
Despite the overall optimism, most Indian professionals are concerned about their overall working trajectory while working remotely.
“Most Indian professionals, across generations, enter the festival season concerned about their career progression while working remotely in the pandemic,” the report said.
According to LinkedIn data, 45 per cent of Gen X professionals are concerned about slow career progression while working remotely while 31 per cent of professionals believe that they achieve less when working remotely.
In comparison, only 20 per cent of Gen Z professionals are worried about achieving less while working remotely in the pandemic; Similar concerns have been noted for 21 per cent of Millennial professionals.
“This could be due to higher-tech literacy and smoother remote work adoption amongst Gen Z professionals,” the report said.
“Looking towards the post-pandemic future, about 1 in 2 Healthcare (56 per cent) and Manufacturing (49 per cent) professionals say they will mostly or only work on-site, while 2 in 5 Education (39 per cent) and Finance (44 per cent) professionals anticipate being in a workplace that offers both physical and remote models, after the pandemic,” as per the report.
