100ms secures $20 mn in Series A funding

BL Bengaluru Bureau, March 11 Live video infrastructure startup, 100ms, has raised $20 million Series A from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) along with the participation of Matrix Partners India, LocalGlobe, Accel and Strive.vc.

Founded by engineers that built the video infrastructure at Facebook and Disney, 100ms’ vision is to build rich, bespoke, and deeper-than-physical experiences for businesses and people. 100ms reported that it has witnessed over 20X growth in usage metrics over the last quarter. With this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours. Some of its customers include WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, and Kutumb.

“Zoom and similar products helped us through the surge in digital adoption. We are missing one very important fact though - real 1:1 experiences cannot always be boxed into Zoom video tiles. Our belief is, going forward all companies will embed video experiences into their apps. 100ms provides the best-in-class infrastructure to power these video experiences,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel.

“Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals. By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space” said Anirudh Singh, Managing Director at Falcon Edge’s Alpha Wave Incubation.