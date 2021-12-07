Info-tech

100X.VC announces names of 10 shortlisted start-ups for Class 06 programme

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

Till date, 100X.VC has invested in 70 start-ups

Venture capital firm 100X.VC announced the names of 10 shortlisted start-ups to receive seed funding from its Class 06. These were picked from 2,285 pitches.

The selected startups had participated in Masterclass sessions with industry experts, mentors, veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists after being funded by 100X.VC and before the VC Pitch Day. Till date, 100X.VC has invested in 70 start-ups.

The shortlisted start-ups for Class 06 included food and wellness brand for pets Healthy Barks, pension app PensionBox, edtech scholarship platform Super Scholar, hiring platform for domestic helps Broomees, e-commerce SaaS start-up Wizzy.ai, B2B marketplace for food supplies Redbasil, social community platform for faith and divinity Utsav, car wash services Honc, edtech platform SimpliClarify and e-commerce SMB SaaS platform Instasell.

Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC said, “With our investment in 10 startups as part of Class 06, we are thrilled to have invested in 70 startups since inception. We had received pitches from startups with several unique ideas. It was hard to review so many good applications and shortlist a few because everyone had potential. Our investors are eagerly waiting to hear from us about the curated list of startups. We are focused on mentoring, advising, and guiding the founders. Our masterclass enables them to turn their ideas into successful businesses.”

Published on December 07, 2021

