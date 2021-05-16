100X.VC selects 11 seed-stage start-ups for funding from its 4th cohort

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
With the aim to fund credible start-ups from the Indian ecosystem, 100X.VC has selected 11 seed-stage start-ups that are a part of its fourth cohort, each of which will receive ₹25 lakh in early-stage investments in exchange for 7 per cent stake. The start-ups were hand picked from 1,715 applications, out of which, 446 applicants had passed the initial diligence process. With these 11 investments,100X.VC has crossed 50 investments to date.
The 11 start-ups are Bhyve, Field Proxy, Powerbot, Inzpira, Kroop.ai, Creators Club, Talkie, DataKund, Quizy Games, Moving and Clinify. All of these start-ups cater to diverse sectors including Deeptech, SaaS, Edutech, and Fintech to name a few. The names of these start-ups were revealed on Saturday at the VC Pitch Day, which was attended by more than 500 investors including VCs, corporate houses, angels and family offices from all around the world.
Prior to the VC Pitch Day, the portfolio companies interacted closely with a panel of industry experts and attended 100+ hours of Masterclass sessions by 50+ expert mentors, industry veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists who shared their in-depth insights about the start-up ecosystem. A few topics addressed include Sales Strategy, Leadership, Product-Market fit, Hiring, GTM Strategy, etc.
Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC, said: “With our Pitch Day for the fourth cohort, we have now invested in 50 start-ups in India using our pioneering iSAFE (India Simple Agreement for Equity) notes. Angel investors, family offices, and VCs eagerly look forward to our Pitch Days to evaluate the start-ups that have been curated by 100X.VC. We will build on our learnings to ensure that we continue on our pioneering path, wherein we discover early-stage start-ups at regular intervals, provide unlimited mentoring to the founders, and showcase innovative start-ups to the investors.” With the closure of its fourth cohort, 100X.VC has opened applications for its fifth cohort.
