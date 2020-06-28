Info-tech

18 per cent of consumers globally face issues accessing loans, mortgages due to social ratings: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Consumers across the globe are facing major issues in accessing financial services due to their social credit ratings according to Kaspersky’s Social credits and security: embracing the world of ratings” report.

As per the report, 18 per cent of consumers globally have experienced issues while accessing financial services owing to their social credit assessment.

“According to the findings, 18 per cent of consumers have experienced issues in getting loans or mortgages because of information collected about them from their social media account, with 25-34 year-olds (32 per cent) that most rely on these services, being the most affected,” the report said.

“While there are existing and well-known regulations for credit scoring based on financial behaviour, there is no framework people are publicly aware of when it comes to the systems that collect personal information from our online profiles,” it added.

According to Kaspersky’s report, despite consumer’s willingness to share personal data to avail better services and discounts, a significant number of consumers remain vigilant with how they use social media.

“In today’s digital world a social scoring system will soon grow more widespread, becoming not just a choice but an integral part of multiple services. However, the Kaspersky global survey highlights that there is a significant number of those who don’t want to share their private information in order to secure any deals. Their opinion cannot be ignored, and as developers create AI algorithms into social ratings, the interests of all should be considered, as well as questions of trust and transparency should be addressed.” said Marco Preuss, Director of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team in Europe.

Consumers are also quite vigilant in terms of what organizations do they share their data with. Consumers find medical operators, banks or insurance companies more reliable in terms of sharing their data, rather than governments, the report said. Only 19 per cent of respondents said that they do not trust these companies or services to store their personal data as compared to 24 per cent of consumers who said that they do not trust the government.

Professor Chengyi Lin, Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD, said, “The main objective of a social scoring system is to measure and improve trust - in both the digital and physical worlds. At the same time, the system will require trust from the public to function. Depending on the economic, social and cultural context, the level of overall trust, trust in various entities and trust in the digital world vary country by country. Therefore, the decision on whether to design and implement a social scoring system, at least in the short term, is likely to reside with each country. Beyond the obvious concerns on data privacy and security, the decision needs to carefully consider what trade-offs that society is willing to make, who the society is willing to entrust to design and operate the system, and how the system will be implemented and governed.”

The report also urged users to remain careful of what data d they share and with what organizations. It also recommended using a trusted cybersecurity solution to further protect their data.

Published on June 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
mortgages
personal loans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
There are no plans for lay-offs due to Covid-19: Infosys