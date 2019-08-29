Info-tech

2 more frequencies for community radios

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday said that two additional frequencies have been allocated for running community radio stations. It said that the Department of Telecom has decided to dedicate two additional frequencies namely 89.6 MHz and 90.0 MHz for community radio stations.

The Ministry will also look at revising advertisement rates for community radio stations on the lines of the recent increase in hikes for print and electronic media done by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication within two months.

It will also set up a Community Radio Cell for grievance redressal and “collating actionable suggestion received from stakeholders”.

radio industry
