20th edition of Connect to be held in Chennai on November 26, 27

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 20th edition of Connect — an international conference and exhibition on information & communication technology (ICT) — to be held in the city on November 26 and 27.
Connect is the flagship event of CII hosted by the Government of Tamil Nadu and co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunications.
The theme of the two-day conference is “Building a Sustainable Deep ‘T’ech’N’ology Ecosystem”. The event will focus on five industry pillars — start-ups, IT & ITeS, electronics system design & manufacturing, emerging technologies, and skills — said Josh Foulger, Chairman of CII Connect 2021.
Also see: Workloads set to go up for IT professionals
The event’s partner countries are Australia and the UK. Nearly 110 speakers, including State government ministers, government officials, and leading entrepreneurs from both established and start-ups will address the event. Nearly 5,000 people are likely to join in the event to take place in a hybrid mode, he told newspersons in a pre-event press meet of CII Connect 2021.
In a statement on the event, Stalin said that the State government is working towards making Tamil Nadu the No.1 investment destination in India. Since 2000, The Government of Tamil Nadu and the CII have been jointly organising the Connect Conference and exhibition. This helps in making Tamil Nadu a leading state in the field of IT. The event has brought many new developments in the field of ICT to Tamil Nadu like technology corridors, ICT Academy, and Aerospace Industrial Park.
“I have set a target that Tamil Nadu should reach $1 trillion in economic output by 2030. The outcome of this conference should help in achieving the target. I request participants to give their suggestions for creating a complete technological ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. The Government of Tamil Nadu is ready to implement the suggestions from the conference,” he said.
Stalin will also present the Connect 2021 Awards at the event.
Also see: Global tech talent crunch to persist for the next decade: IBM chief
The event will bring together technologists, industry leaders, researchers, infrastructure providers, policy makers and start-ups. It will feature exclusive sessions, panel discussions hosted by eminent industry leaders to showcase the fast-paced growth of ICT sector in India, specifically in Tamil Nadu and highlight the state’s potential in IT and ICT Industry.
On Hackathon @ Connect 2021, Chandu Nair, Chairman, CII Connect - Start-up Pillar, said that it is a 72 hours’ online hackathon for students from different colleges in the State to build innovative solutions with market potential for the problems stated by different State government departments.
The event is to create innovations for Tamil Nadu addressing the sectors with unsolved problem statements and unrecognised opportunities. The problem statements were from departments like Revenue, rural development, food, public, labour welfare and skills development, he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...