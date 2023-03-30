Hyderabad, Mar 30

The IMAGE Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) has started a six-month acceleration programme for 23 startups in gaming, artificial intelligence and computer vision at its Hyderabad campus.

The CoE is a joint initiative between Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Telangana.

The startups from different parts of the country were selected for the cohort based on their ability to “create positive social impact and a sustainable business model”.

The startups selected for the third cohort will get mentorship from industry experts, office space at the IMAGE facility here and pre-seed funding from the STPI to help accelerate their growth and development.

The cohort was formally inaugurated by P J Narayanan, Director of the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.

“We have shortlisted 23 startups from a pool of 150 applications that we received,” Arjun Sarode, COO of IMAGE, said.

