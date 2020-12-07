[24]7.ai doubles India headcount to meet post-Covid demand

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
[24]7.ai, a California headquartered global provider of customer engagement solutions, has ramped up its India headcount with 3,500 new hires to meet the sharp spike in business volumes, post pandemic. This takes the company’s India headcount to over 7,000 across its Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices, a top executive told BusinessLine.
Primarily freshers, the new hires, whose job titles are Associates, Digital Advisors and Specialists, will take home annual compensation packages starting at ₹2.8- 3.5 lakh per annum. These candidates were sourced via social media, employee referrals, consultants and job portals, and onboarded and inducted virtually for the first time.
Homemakers, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ and students constitute a percentage of the new hires. “Our first agent went live, working from home, within 24 hours of the lockdown being announced in late March; 85 per cent of our workforce completely transitioned to WFH within two months, as and when we received client permissions in phases. New business and business from our existing clients started pouring in during the first three months after the lockdown. We not only had more volumes of business but existing clients gave us new lines of business to handle. To meet this increased demand, we hired 3,500-2,500 people in Bengaluru and 1,000 in Hyderabad,” said Nina Nair, Senior Vice President and HRD head, India & Americas.
“We always had this belief that the physical work space was the centre of effective action. This belief was tested with the pandemic but it also made us aware that work is about what we do and how we do it and not necessarily about where,” she added.
[24]7.ai is providing employees with fully-loaded and compatible computers, corporate broadband and mobile phone reimbursements.
To ensure employee wellness, the company provided ergonomic furniture to ensure that employees do not feel the physical strain of WFH.
The company has a global workforce of over 12,000 people.
