275 more Chinese apps, including PUBG, face scrutiny: Report

India has flagged 275 apps with links to China to examine if the apps pose any potential threats to national security, according to reports.

These apps will face a higher level of scrutiny and will be examined for violations of user privacy and threats to national security. More Chinese internet companies face the possibility of a ban, Economic Times reported.

The list includes Chinese gaming giant Tencent-backed PUBG, Xiaomi’s Zili, AliExpress by e-commerce giant Alibaba, and ULike from TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

The government may ban these apps based on an assessment. An official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told ET that the government would follow due process before deciding on further bans.

According to a report ini Hindustan Times, MeitY had decided last week to ban more apps of Chinese origin.

These apps were, however, the ‘Lite’ versions of the apps that were among the 59 apps that were banned last month.

Applications Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, and Bigo Lite had been removed from Google and Apple’s app stores, according to the report.

“The apps were found to be operating despite the ban via these versions. They have been taken down from application stores,” the report quoted an official as saying.