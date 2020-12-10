3 in 10 users in APAC have anonymous social media profiles: Report

Three out of 10 users in the Asia-Pacific region have anonymous profiles on various social media platforms, according to a survey by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

According to the survey conducted in November among 1,240 respondents from the region, three in 10 users in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) “admitted to having a social media profile without their real names, photos, and personally identifiable information (PII).”

Of these users, 35 per cent were from South-East Asia, followed by India at 28 per cent and Australia at 20 per cent.

These users have such accounts on Facebook (76 per cent), YouTube (60 per cent), Instagram (47 per cent), and Twitter (28 per cent).

“While it may be frowned upon at first glance, the use of “nameless and faceless profiles” is two-pronged. Survey results unmasked how this reality allows individuals to chase their passions and harness free speech, but at the same time to conduct malicious and harmful activities,” Kaspersky said.

Fifty-nine per cent of users said they used anonymous accounts to “exercise their freedom of speech without affecting their reputation,” while 53 per cent turned to anonymous accounts to indulge in interests that they wished to keep secret from friends.

The survey findings indicate the importance of “digital reputation” which affects individuals and enterprises similarly. According to the report, 49 per cent of the respondents said they checked the social media accounts of brands or companies before purchasing their goods or services.

Further, 51 per cent of participants said a company’s online reputation was important, while 48 per cent of respondents said they avoid companies that are involved in scandal or had received negative news coverage online.

“When asked about a brand’s transparency on their online pages, 50 per cent of users in APAC think that companies should not delete negative comments on their social media accounts,” the report said.

“From the initial purpose of finding and connecting with friends and families, social media has evolved and will continue to evolve in unprecedented ways. It has played a key role on how we socialise and identify with each other, but now, we have arrived at a fork in the road where the virtual profiles of both individuals and companies are being used as a parameter for judgement,” said Dipesh Kaura, General Manager for South Asia, Kaspersky.

“Our latest survey has confirmed that consumers now hold companies accountable for their online reputation, in the same way that individuals’ behaviour on social media is now being used to determine one’s credit score, to screen one’s employability, and even to either reject or approve one’s Visa request. With these real-world repercussions, we must learn a fine balancing act between privacy and security, to be able to secure our increasingly crucial digital reputation,” added Kaura.