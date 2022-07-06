3i Infotech launches its global CoE in Tirunelveli

3i Infotech Ltd has unveiled its first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Oracle applications development in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, to address the huge skill shortage faced within the industry.

Named “NuRe Park Tirunelveli”, it is the first of the Hub and Spoke network to be launched across India and globally. The facility is set up at Tiliconveli Tech Park in Tirunelveli in partnership with Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt Ltd, 3i Infotech’s infra partner.

NuRe Park Tirunelveli will house the Oracle CoE across cloud, cybersecurity, applications, automation, and analytics. As part of obtaining benchmarking industry certifications, engineering graduates will go through specialised Oracle certification from Oracle University and gain real-time industry experience.

With the emergence of the “New-Normal” and the hybrid, work-from-anywhere work culture post-pandemic, talent is no longer restricted to metros and Tier-1 cities. The opening of these CoEs will help in building the talent ecosystem in Tier-3 cities without the need for this local talent to relocate.

Tirunelveli has several engineering institutions and has established itself as a hub for high-tech education in South India, making it an optimal location for setting up the campus. This initiative is built on 3i Infotech’s business ethos of ‘innovate, incubate, invent’ and its goal of skilling and providing job opportunities across the urban-rural boundaries.

Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “This is a major milestone in 3i Infotech’s journey of becoming a $1 billion organisation by 2030. These COEs represent excellence in technology, people, and processes. We want to build an ecosystem within these Tier-3 cities that is on par, if not better than those available in Tier-1 cities, and provide the local talent with all the facilities, know-how, and opportunities for them to excel and be industry-ready. In the long term, we will look to replicate this Tirunelveli model in the US, Europe, and the rest of the world.”