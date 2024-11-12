3M India Ltd, a subsidiary of the US-based 3M Company, reported an 8 per cent dip in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹134 crore for Q2FY25, down from ₹146 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s performance was impacted by cost headwinds, including elevated freight costs and rising material costs, said Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director of 3M India Ltd.

However, the company’s revenue experienced a 7 per cent increase to ₹1,111 crore in the reporting quarter compared to ₹1,040 crore in the same period last year. The industrial equipment company reported a 4 per cent decline in EBITDA to ₹201 crore (against ₹210 crore).

sales growth

Commenting on sales growth, Ramadurai added, “The company delivered 7 per cent sales growth in the current quarter versus the corresponding prior year and growth of 6 per cent on a sequential basis.”

Explaining the sector performance, he stated, “Growth was primarily driven by healthcare, which saw a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The Safety & Industrial and Consumer business segments also grew by 8 per cent to 9 per cent. However, the Transportation and Electronics segments experienced a slight decline of 1.4 per cent. Overall, the growth aligned broadly with end-use market trends, with notable outperformance in specific segments such as automotive, consumer, and healthcare.”

On Tuesday, the shares of 3M closed at ₹34,783.85, down 0.58 percent, on the BSE.