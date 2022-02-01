5 per cent of collections under USO Fund to be allocated for rural connectivity

5 per cent of the annual collections under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) will be allocated to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in remote areas, under the Union Budget 2022-23.

“This will provide and promote R&D and commercialisation of technology and solutions,” said Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today.

“Our vision is that all villages and their residents should have the same access to e-services., communication facilities and digital resources as urban areas and their residents,” said Sitharaman.