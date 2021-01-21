‘5G auction pricing must be set at reasonable levels for telcos’

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
For India to become a $ 5 trillion economy, digital will be a major player contributing close to $ 1 trillion of it. The country’s digital transformation has multiple levers at play and it is here that 5G plays a pivotal role, says Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Providers, Cisco - India and SAARC.
He says the company has already committed a $5 billion investment globally (including in India) through Cisco Capital, to be made towards 5G infrastructure. The ‘Internet of the Future’ strategy has also come into play as it looks to help telecom companies (telcos) adopt to the new normal; while ensuring lower cost of operations for service providers.
In an interview to BusinessLine, Bhaskar talks about the new trends, the investment scenario across telcos, 5G adoption, among others. Edited excerpts:
What are the trends you observed post Lockdown and as Unlocking happened?
With the Lockdown being announced, and work from home picking up, the onus was on the telcos (service providers) to step-up and ensure uninterrupted services. Telcos got their rightful place in the sun, having weathered the storms such as the AGR (adjusted gross revenues), price competitiveness and others in the immediate few months.
The work from home scenarios meant that there would be challenges in managing the transition. Second, Covid-19 brought about a significant uptick in digital leading to higher adoption of home broadband.
In terms of Cisco, we enabled capacity expansion for service providers, increasing automation and enabling work from home, apart from digitizing their enterprise networks.
Now post Unlocking, there is a clear preference for a low touch future. Enterprises will see a significant part of their workforce operate remotely and this will mean integration and digitisation of IT-enabled, manufacturing and other processes. There will be a need for seamless experience at the enterprise-levels. Also in comparison to the initial days, when bandwidth was the concern, the focus is now on seamless experience for users.
How have data consumption patterns been?
In India, average consumption is now close to 13-14 GB of mobile internet bandwidth per month, which is amongst the highest globally.
The fixed broadband segment too is growing by leaps and bound albeit on a smaller base, compared to mobile subscribers, than what it was at a pre-pandemic level. In terms of consumer profile, fixed broadband users are stickier (loyal) with higher Average Revenues Per User (ARPU).
Are companies willing to invest in digitisation?
Yes, the small and medium businesses are investing to build IT-infra. The Pandemic had sped up their adoption requirements. These companies typically look at a quick solution which is easy to install or download on their mobile devices. Service providers are concentrating on the segment too.
Telcos are also readying investments in 5G and preparing for its roll-out. We are also helping them out in terms of back-haul networks, packet core along with the underlying automation & security, their journey to move into Cloud.
Also read: Cisco builds networking lab at IISc
Considering the focus on digital, how critical is 5G roll out?
Reports suggest that it would be sometime next year when 5G roll outs happen. The role of 5G in digital is critical. If India is to be $ 5 trillion economy, then digital will contribute at least $ 1 trillion of that.
Compared to 4G technology which was all about faster speeds, the 5G technology will be about speed and user experience. As there are multiple used cases, the adoption of 5G will speed up.
But would auction pricing and then end-user adoption not play a role in 5G adoption?
Auction pricing has to be at levels where it allows telcos to make reasonable return on their investments. Deployment needs to speed up too.
Over the last few quarters, driven by higher data adoption (by end-users) and revision in pricing, ARPUs have increased to ₹ 150, as against ₹120-125 previously. It is expected to go up further with higher data usage.
Ideally, for 5G technology to make business sense, the ARPU has to be up at ₹250-300. However, a lot also depends on the business plans the service providers come up with.
Initial surveys suggest that 7 -10 per cent of mobile users are willing to pay an incremental charge (that will come with 5G adoption). This means, there will be at least 100 million-odd users, which otherwise is a good number to start with initially.
While early adoption will be from individual users; the 5G business case will need substantial contribution from enterprise use cases too.
Right now, 20-25 per cent of revenues of service provider are from enterprises. If 5G adoption picks up, on expected lines, then by 2025, at least 45 per cent of a telco’s revenue will be from enterprises, which provides a significant growth opportunity to the telecom sector and make viable return on investments for them.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...