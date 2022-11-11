Experts at the international conference on telemedicine were unanimous in their opinion that introduction of 5G network connectivity will open up more opportunities for telemedicine across the country.

Inaugurating Telemedicone 2022 organised by Telemedicine Society of India with TSI Kerala Chapter at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences said the advancement of technology and network connectivity will open up even better possibilities in telemedicine. Virtual reality and augmented reality will open up more opportunities for telemedicine. “The new technologies will help create the impression of getting tested sitting next to the patient,” he said.

In his virtual address ISRO chairman S.Somnath said telemedicine will witness revolutionary changes as connectivity facilities further improve. The services can be expanded in rural areas with the spread of connectivity through satellites. There will be significant changes in healthcare services with the improvement of connectivity between patients and doctors through applications.

Prem Nair, Chairman of Telemedicon 2022, President of TSI Kerala Chapter, and Group Medical Director of Amrita Hospitals said telemedicine could help bring down the cost of healthcare.

“We are one of the early adopters of telemedicine in Kerala. It primarily started as a programme to bridge the physical distance between care providers and patients. Now we are making use of technologies to expand telemedicine services. Our expertise, clinical care, technology research, and social commitment help us deliver technology-enabled care. When we started our activity in Kerala in 2002 in association with ISRO, we aimed to provide early healthcare services at affordable cost. Today, after 17 years, we provide telemedicine services to 60 national and nine international centers,” he said.

Kerala IT Secretary Ratan Kelkar said, “Start-ups, private entrepreneurs, and technology partners should come forward to promote telemedicine. Greater participation is essential for the sector’s growth as 5G has provided the best background.”

Specialists from different parts of the world, including representatives of the World Health Organization, are attending the conference.

This year’s conference aims to strengthen health systems through telemedicine and digital health.

