Shipment of 5G handsets in India is expected to grow in double digits in coming quarters as per market research companies tracking the growth of 5G smartphones over the least few years.

Data from IDC’s smartphone market reports showed that the 5G handset shipments grew 26 per cent year-over-year (y-o-y) in Q4 of FY25. While the quarterly performance faltered somewhat in the last two quarters of FY24, analysts voiced confidence in the performance of 5G handsets.

“5G can end up capturing more than 90 per cent smartphone volume share in 2025 and in the coming quarters it will show double digit growth,” Aditya Rampal, senior market analyst, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.told businessline.

Similarly, Counterpoint Research’s India Smartphone Monthly Tracker showed that the adoption of 5G smartphones has grown from just 3 per cent of total shipments in 2020 to 87 per cent in 2025 (January-April quarter). The sub-₹10,000 segment witnessed an exponential surge in 5G adoption, with its four-digit y-o-y growth highlighting the demand for 5G in the mass-market entry-level segment.

“This sharp rise reflects increasing consumer demand, wider network availability, and the growing affordability of 5G-enabled devices,” said Shubham Singh, research analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Commenting on the competition dynamics,Singh also noted how vivo’s9 per cent y-o-y growth in the Indian market in Q1 FY25, marking its third consecutive quarter at the top, was largely driven by strong traction for its sub-₹15,000 offerings, particularly the Y29 5G and T4x models.

5G handsets, more than a trend

When asked whether the upward trend in 5G shipments could be seasonal, Rampal said that 5G is a permanent structural shift, as 5G devices become the default choice in India’s mature and saturated market.

“The second half (H2) of each year consistently sees peak smartphone sales in India, driven by festive season demand. However, consumer purchasing decisions are increasingly less influenced by 4G or 5G specifications. For smartphones priced above ₹10,000, consumers now expect 5G technology as a standard feature, without needing to inquire,” said Rampal.

This leads brands to offer strategic discounts, trade-in programs, and flexible EMI options during the second half of the year to boost sales. Festive sales account for up to 65 per cent of annual smartphone shipments, with a significant portion driven by value-for-money 5G models and premium devices

ASP to go down in coming quarters

Despite reporting a record Average Selling Price (ASP) of $274 in Q1 FY25, IDC said it expects ASP to decrease in the coming quarters since brands are focused on making 5G smartphones more affordable.

“There are options in the market where one can buy 5G phones starting at ₹7,500, which clearly shows companies are filling the gap between 4G and 5G,” said Aditya Rampal from IDC.

While Samsung, vivo, OPPO and Apple dominate the 5G market and are expected to continue doing so with growing shipments, lesser known brands like Alcatel, Honor, Ai+ are trying to enter or re-enter Indian market with 5G smartphones. Lava is the only Indian vendor (company) in smartphones now but has no significant share.

IDC also said that the 5G handset trend pointed towards growing data consumption and increased use of internet even in lower-tier cities , with affordable data pricing and EMI options while purchasing a new smartphone.

Users and 5G usage

Despite the increase in 5G smartphone shipments, TRAI data shows that data usage of the technology by users remains low. According to Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and co-founder Techarc, this is because India’s 5G connectivity is still not as mature its 4G connectivity.

“If you move away a bit from city centre, the phone automatically latches on to 4G. So even if you have a 5G phone, SIM, connection, the phone automatically switches to the better signal. We need to enhance the entire capacity.”

Published on June 25, 2025