5G subscriptions in India to grow about 26 per cent by 2026 end: Ericsson report

Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has projected that 5G will represent around 26 per cent of mobile subscriptions in India at the end of 2026 and is estimated at about 330 million subscriptions.

Globally, the projection is that 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed 580 million by the end of 2021, driven by an estimated one-million new 5G mobile subscriptions every day, the 20th edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR) said on Wednesday.

The report said that 5G will become the fastest adopted mobile generation. As per its forecast, 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions and 60 per cent 5G population coverage are expected by the end of 2026.

Traffic per smartphone

According to the report, the average traffic per smartphone user in India has increased from 13GB per month in 2019 to 14.6GB per month in 2020. The average traffic per smartphone in the India region stands second highest globally and is projected to grow to around 40GB per month in 2026.

In the 4G subscriptions in India, it is expected to rise from 680 million in 2020 to 830 million in 2026, increasing at a CAGR of three per cent. It said 4G remained the dominant technology in 2020, accounting for 61 per cent of mobile subscriptions.

“The technology will continue to be dominant, representing 66 per cent of mobile subscriptions in 2026, with 3G being phased out by that time,” the report said.

On the smartphones, the number of subscriptions was 810 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 per cent, reaching over 1.2 billion by 2026. Smartphone subscriptions accounted for 72 per cent of total mobile subscriptions in 2020 and are projected to constitute over 98 per cent in 2026, driven by rapid smartphone adoption in the country, the Ericsson report further said.

“Covid-19 has accelerated India’s digital transformation as more and more consumers rely on digital services – be it digital payments, remote health consultations, online retail or video conferencing – to fulfil their business or personal needs. Accordingly, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by people increasing their smartphone usage while staying at home,” Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia , Oceania and India, Ericsson, said.