5G to drive next growth of mobile industry: Director-Mobile Business, Samsung India

5G will drive the next phase of growth of the mobile industry, saysMahesh Alanthat, Director-Mobile Business, Samsung India. “We have been in the forefront of driving the 5G revolution in India. In the last one year, we have grown our market share in the 5G segment to 25 per cent from 11 per cent. We have the largest portfolio of 5G devices,” he told BusinessLine.

The sale of 5G devices is not just in the urban centres but also in rural areas. The company also has various financial plans to enable consumers to buy the phones, he said, at the launch of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 phones in Chennai.

Market leader

In India’s mobile sector this year, Samsung has seen the fastest growth, and has outpaced the market in the first half. Samsung has grown at 35 per cent while the market at around 21 per cent. “We are the market leader now with a 22 per cent market share,” he said.

In the second half, Alanthat expects the mobile market to grow in a similar way as witnessed in the first half. We are confident that, with the launch of the Z series, we will only consolidate our position,” he said.

The demand in the second half of the market should grow by 10-12 per cent, and Samsung expects to grow much faster than that. The demand for the company’s products has been much better than the market, he said.

New launches

This festive season should be really good for us, and better than the market. With the new devices that we have launched, we are going to outpace the market. “We are in these lines of growth similar to pre-Covid levels,” he said.

A consumer can book the Samsung Galaxy Z series starting today to avail benefits of up to ₹45,999, he said.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at ₹89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and ₹94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 for the 12GB +256GB variant and ₹1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can also purchase the 12GB+1TB variant for ₹1,84,999, says a press release.