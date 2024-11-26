Sixty-seven per cent of 5G smartphone users in India are expected to use Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) apps weekly within the next five years, and they are also willing to pay more for such services.

According to a new report by Telecom gear maker, Ericsson, GenAI applications are emerging as a key area driving expectations on 5G performance and in turn interest in differentiated connectivity - guaranteed uninterrupted responsive connectivity when you need it most - among 5G smartphone users in India.

The report highlighted that AI features are becoming a top priority for smartphone buyers, outranking traditional factors like camera quality, screen size and storage capacity. India also has twice as many engaged early adopters of AI on smartphones compared to global averages. This shift underscores the growing importance of AI capabilities in shaping the smartphone experience, driving demand for higher performance from both devices and networks.

“With the number of smartphone owners who use GenAI apps expected to increase in the next five years, the rapidly growing category joins existing use cases such as video calling, streaming and online payments that smartphone users say they are willing to pay a premium for guaranteed performance,” Ericsson in its latest ConsumerLab research said.

The findings highlighted a rising demand for reliable connectivity in India, with share of users reporting high satisfaction with 5G connectivity doubling in Tier 3 cities compared to last year, reflecting growing digital inclusivity, it said.

Differentiated connectivity and consumers’ willingness to pay communications service providers (CSPs) for the guaranteed higher performance for essential apps, is also the subject of the latest global report from Ericsson ConsumerLab, called ‘Elevating 5G with Differentiated Connectivity’, the company said.

The report also highlighted that 5G deployment in India is likely to shift focus from availability to enhancing experience at key locations such as stadiums, public transportation hubs, airports and commuting routes. One in six 5G users are willing to pay 20 per cent of their current monthly mobile spend for assured connectivity at event venues, it added.

“The latest comprehensive Ericsson ConsumerLab research indicates that as AI-powered applications become more prevalent, users’ expectations for enhanced 5G connectivity are rising. Young Gen AI users are already expressing a strong demand for more responsive AI experiences on 5G networks. This signals an opportunity for CSPs to meet this demand through tailored connectivity experiences,” Jasmeet Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson, said.