6G will be here by 2030: Nokia CEO

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark says he believes that 6G network will be available by 2030, but the smartphone may not be the common interface.

According to a BGR.in report, Lundmark sees augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)devices as the commonly used interface, alongside the launch of 6G network. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lundmark said, “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

He does not foresee 6G network, still in an early stage of development, replacing 5G anytime soon. Reportedly, companies including Meta, Microsoft and Google are working on AR-powered devices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) silver jubilee celebration recently, mentioned that the country should be able to launch 6G by the end of this decade. He also said that a task force is working towards building 6G capabilities.

It's estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute $450bn to the Indian economy... By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it: PM Modi at TRAI's silver jubilee celebrations