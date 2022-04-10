6th edition of TiE’s Global Summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 10 TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), a global network of entrepreneurs, will host the TiE Global Summit 2022 (TGS-2022), touted to be the world’s largest entrepreneurship meet, in December 2022.

The sixth edition of the event, which will be hosted by the TiE’s local chapter, will be held from December 12 to 14.

The event would focus on Future Tech, New Age Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, according to B J Arun, Chairman of TIE’s Global Board of Trustees.

It would focus on topics such as Metaverse, Web3.0, Digital Humans, NFT and Decentralised Finance.

The organisers expect over 2,000 entrepreneurs from across the world to be present at the event.

“This summit will be well attended by over 500 charter members, about 200 industry experts, over 150 speakers, and over 100 venture capitalists,” Suresh Raju, President TiE Hyderabad andCo-Chair for the Global Summit, has said.

Murali. Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global Board of Trustees and Co-Chair, said that the summit would host competitions for young entrepreneurs (for school and college students and women).

Besides, about 20 social enterprises would showcase their products and services.

Former US President Bill Gates, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, Bharat Biotech Founder Krishna Ella, industrialist Gautam Adani, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao are expected to take part in the summit.