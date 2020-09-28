72% of the global 5G handset revenue in Q2 2020 came from China: Report

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
China contributed 72 per cent to the global 5G handset revenue in Q2 2020, according to a recent report by Counterpoint. According to the report, 5G shipments witnessed an uptick in the second quarter of the year which in turn contributed to the increase in the wholesale average selling price (ASP) of the global smartphone market.
As per the report, ASP increased 10 per cent YoY in Q2 2020 even as shipments witnessed a highest ever decline at 23 per cent YoY. Overall, the smartphone industry revenue declined 15 per cent YoY during the quarter.
A majority of 5G shipments and revenue came from China. Most of this was driven by the push from Huawei, the report said. The region contributed over 34 per cent of the global smartphone revenue as per the report.
“This was also because while all the other major economies were still suffering from the severe impact of Covid-19, China was already on the path to recovery,” Counterpoint said.
Apart from this, the premium segment was also relatively resilient, declining at 8 per cent YoY during the quarter.
“The economic impact of the pandemic on the potential user base of the premium segment was less when compared with other customer segments,” the report said. For instance, the shipments for Apple, the largest player in this segment increased 3 per cent YoY and iPhone revenues increased 2 per cent YoY.
“There was also an increased dependency on mobile phones during the lockdown, with work from home, study at home, productivity applications, gaming, entertainment and other content consumption happening through mobile phones in varying degrees. This also propelled some consumers to upgrade their devices for a better overall user experience,” the report said.
In comparison, entry level smartphones witnessed a larger decline. “Entry-level devices are usually bought offline, and most of the global markets were in some stages of lockdown during Q2 2020. Consumer sentiment was also low, with users in the low-middle class avoiding discretionary purchases,” the report said.
The report was based on analysis by Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service which tracks shipments for over 140 brands in more than 60 countries.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...