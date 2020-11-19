73% of IT leaders in India plan a significant increase in 2021 cloud budgets: Report

A majority of IT professionals are expecting a significant increase in their cloud budgets in 2021 to facilitate remote working according to new research from Amdocs.

As per the report, 73 per cent of India’s IT leaders are planning to significantly increase their 2021 cloud budgets “to make remote working easier, and potentially, permanent.”

With the increased reliance on the cloud, IT leaders are also aiming to upskill their staff in terms of cloud technology. Skills related to cloud practices are also likely to impact hiring moving forward.

“Upskilling and reskilling are going to be crucial to shifting work patterns,” the report said. Over 59 per cent of Indian enterprises are aiming to upskill staff in cloud security practices while 77 per cent of IT leaders in India stated that their organisations were bullish on reskilling employees on cloud services. Also, 69 per cent of enterprises in India are training employees on cloud-based data and analytics skills

Recruitment

In terms of hiring, 40 per cent of India-based enterprises are likely to hire new data engineers while an equal number said that they will be hiring data scientists over the next year.

However, as cloud adoption increases, organisations are also facing various challenges in terms of security and compliance. As per the report, 60 per cent of IT enterprises consider security and compliance as the biggest threat to future cloud adoption.

Data integration (69 per cent) and data management (64 per cent) were two major challenges for Indian IT leaders when running systems and monitoring workloads in the cloud.

The report is based on survey responses from 250 senior IT professionals in Indian businesses.