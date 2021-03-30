74% of Indian IT decision-makers have experienced ransomware attacks: Report

Cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda released key findings from its latest report titled 'The state of Office 365 backup'.

Barracuda researchers intended to capture people’s opinions and perspectives about Office 365, data security, backup and recovery, SaaS solutions, and a variety of related topics.

This includes responses from 213 executives, individual contributors, and team managers shouldering the responsibility for their organisation’s cloud infrastructure.

The findings of the survey indicated that the worldwide shift to remote work during the pandemic has intensified the challenges associated with protecting Office 365 data.

The key highlights from the report indicated that 84 per cent of respondents said that their organisations continue to rely solely on capabilities built in Office 365 to backup and recovery Office 365 data. However, 89 per cent of respondents are concerned that their Office 365 data could be the target of ransomware.

The report noted that 74 per cent of Indian IT decision-makers said their organisation has experienced a ransomware attack. 92 per cent of IT decision-makers agreed that granular restore of Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams is important to them. Also, 90 per cent want to be able to recover mailboxes to another location or user.

While 93 per cent of respondents want to be able to set their own backup schedule, 87 per cent are concerned about data being backed up outside their geography (geo residency). 94 per cent of respondents are concerned about compliance with data privacy requirements.

The report added that organisations prefer a SaaS solution that is fast and easy to get up and running. 88 per cent of the IT decision-makers surveyed say that SaaS backup for Office 365—i.e., no hardware or software to maintain—is important to them.

Meanwhile, for 94 per cent of the surveyed individuals, a simple and all-in-one licensing solution is important for storage and computing.

Furthermore, 94 per cent of respondents want a backup solution that runs on Azure and stores Office 365 data in Azure

Murali Urs, the Country Manager of Barracuda Networks (India) said: “Amid the dramatically rapid shift to the remote working set up and increasing dependence on SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams over the past year, protecting Office 365 data has turned out to be all the more crucial requirement than ever before—and more challenging.”

He added: “Therefore, organizations are now looking for comprehensive, easy-to-use backup solutions that are fast to get up, running and include capabilities like granular retention that aren’t included in Microsoft’s native functionality.”