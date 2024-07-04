Gaming company 7Seas Entertainment Limited has set up a dedicated artificial intelligence team, called 7Seas AI, to create an AI tool for game development.
“This will help us reduce dependency on a large number of skilled human resources. The integration of AI technology is expected to significantly improve productivity and game quality. It helps us deliver a higher volume of top-tier games more efficiently,” L Maruti Shanker, Chief Executive Officer of 7Seas Entertainment Limited, said.
“By streamlining the development process from concept to creation, AI technology will reduce man-hours and simplify the workflow,” he said.
“In addition to integrating AI into game development, we are developing a comprehensive AI gaming tool with features like image creation, asset generation, and animation generation,” he said.
“Initially for internal use, we will monetise the tool by out-licensing it to other users, generating additional revenue through royalty payments,” he said.
The company’s share touched the 52-week high of ₹69.85 on Thursday afternoon.
It clocked a turnover of ₹1 crore on a revenue of ₹13 crore in 2023-24.
